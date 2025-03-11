Americas > RGGI Market: Double whammy bearish drivers pressure prices

RGGI Market: Double whammy bearish drivers pressure prices

Published 00:46 on March 11, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:46 on March 11, 2025  / /  Americas, US

RGGI allowances (RGA) in the secondary market took a beating from a combination of pre-auction positioning and a macro market sell-off on Monday that dragged prompt prices sub-$20 ahead of the Q1 auction on Wednesday.
