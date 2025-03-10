UPDATE – CERAWeek: US DOE Secretary says agency will honour loans previously awarded by Biden administration
Published 17:03 on March 10, 2025 / Last updated at 19:14 on March 10, 2025 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, US
US DOE Secretary Chris Wright said Monday that while the agency will take a new approach with its Loan Program Office (LPO), the administration will honour loans already awarded to projects under former President Joe Biden's administration.
