EMEA > Central and Eastern Europe needs more funding to cut waste emissions -report

Central and Eastern Europe needs more funding to cut waste emissions -report

Published 16:16 on March 10, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:16 on March 10, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

The EU is not allocating enough budget to help Central and Eastern European countries decarbonise their municipal waste, making it harder for them to catch up with the bloc's environmental targets, according to a report published on Monday. 
The EU is not allocating enough budget to help Central and Eastern European countries decarbonise their municipal waste, making it harder for them to catch up with the bloc's environmental targets, according to a report published on Monday. 


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.