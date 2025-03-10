Euro Markets: EUAs follow gas higher before trimming gains amid growing macroeconomic gloom

Published 17:09 on March 10, 2025 / Last updated at 17:09 on March 10, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices advanced strongly with natural gas on Monday, after a weekend attack on Ukraine by Russian forces using a gas pipeline indicated that shipments from Russia would not resume in the near term, before giving up some of their gains as US markets opened weaker amid an increasingly gloomy macroeconomic outlook.