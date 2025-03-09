Americas > Tailings to treasure: Mine waste could yield billions in carbon credits -report

Tailings to treasure: Mine waste could yield billions in carbon credits -report

Published 15:42 on March 9, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:43 on March 9, 2025  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Mining companies could unlock a multibillion-dollar revenue stream by repurposing waste rock, including legacy tailings, for CO2 removals, according to a new report.
Mining companies could unlock a multibillion-dollar revenue stream by repurposing waste rock, including legacy tailings, for CO2 removals, according to a new report.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.