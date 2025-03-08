Americas > Verra launches public consultation on Scope 3 standard programme

Verra launches public consultation on Scope 3 standard programme

Published 08:23 on March 8, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:27 on March 9, 2025  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Voluntary

Verra this week launched a public consultation on its preliminary programme documents for its Scope 3 Standard (S3S) Program, seeking feedback on key aspects of the initiative aimed at addressing corporate value chain emissions.
Verra this week launched a public consultation on its preliminary programme documents for its Scope 3 Standard (S3S) Program, seeking feedback on key aspects of the initiative aimed at addressing corporate value chain emissions.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.