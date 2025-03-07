Americas > Natural disasters could flip Mass. forests from CO2 sink to source, imperilling state’s net zero plans -study

Natural disasters could flip Mass. forests from CO2 sink to source, imperilling state’s net zero plans -study

Published 21:21 on March 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:21 on March 8, 2025  /  Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

Massachusetts' forests are expected to remain a long-term carbon sink, but hurricanes and land development could significantly weaken their ability to absorb greenhouse gases, according to a state-commissioned study.
Massachusetts' forests are expected to remain a long-term carbon sink, but hurricanes and land development could significantly weaken their ability to absorb greenhouse gases, according to a state-commissioned study.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.