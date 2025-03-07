Rooftop solar could cut global warming by up to 0.13C by 2050 -study

Published 23:36 on March 7, 2025

Rooftop solar panels could help reduce global temperatures by up to 0.13C by mid-century, according to new research that highlights their untapped potential in the fight against climate change.