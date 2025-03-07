Americas > Rooftop solar could cut global warming by up to 0.13C by 2050 -study

Rooftop solar could cut global warming by up to 0.13C by 2050 -study

Published 23:36 on March 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:36 on March 7, 2025  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, Other APAC, US, Voluntary

Rooftop solar panels could help reduce global temperatures by up to 0.13C by mid-century, according to new research that highlights their untapped potential in the fight against climate change.
Rooftop solar panels could help reduce global temperatures by up to 0.13C by mid-century, according to new research that highlights their untapped potential in the fight against climate change.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.