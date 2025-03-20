FEATURE: Trump casts US hydrogen hubs into uncertainty as funding clarity remains elusive
Published 23:50 on March 20, 2025 / Last updated at 23:50 on March 20, 2025 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, US, Voluntary
The seven US clean hydrogen hubs awarded billions of dollars under former President Joe Biden are now facing an uncertain future as the administration of President Donald Trump pauses clean hydrogen support, potentially impairing a nascent clean energy industry.
The seven US clean hydrogen hubs awarded billions of dollars under former President Joe Biden are now facing an uncertain future as the administration of President Donald Trump pauses clean hydrogen support, potentially impairing a nascent clean energy industry.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.