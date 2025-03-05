Americas > Brazilian state creates commission to oversee local REDD+ activities

Brazilian state creates commission to oversee local REDD+ activities

Published 20:54 on March 5, 2025  /  Last updated at 20:54 on March 5, 2025  / /  Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

A rainforest-rich Brazilian state has established a commission to monitor REDD+ benefit-sharing and emissions reductions, support REDD+ projects and programmes, and liaise with a key national REDD+ agency.
