Thailand considers allowing 15% carbon credit offset in emissions trading scheme

Published 03:22 on March 5, 2025

Thailand is considering allowing businesses to meet up to 15% of their compliance obligations under its planned emissions trading system (ETS) using carbon credits, Bloomberg reported, citing an exchange official.
