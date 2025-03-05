China includes ETS sectoral expansion in 2025 work plan
Published 06:49 on March 5, 2025 / Last updated at 06:49 on March 5, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China
China will prioritise several carbon-related measures this year, including the planned expansion of the coverage of industries in the national ETS and enhancing the capacity for emissions accounting and verification, according to the annual government work report released on Wednesday.
