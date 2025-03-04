Americas > Canadian CDR advocates call for expansion amid US policy gap, trade war

Canadian CDR advocates call for expansion amid US policy gap, trade war

Published 23:16 on March 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:16 on March 4, 2025  / and /  Americas, Canada, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

Canada must seize opportunities to build its carbon removal sector in the wake of a US climate policy gap and trade war, stakeholders say.
Canada must seize opportunities to build its carbon removal sector in the wake of a US climate policy gap and trade war, stakeholders say.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.