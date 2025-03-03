Americas > Canada launches offset protocol for reducing manure methane emissions

Canada launches offset protocol for reducing manure methane emissions

Published 23:03 on March 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:03 on March 3, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada, Nature-based, Voluntary

Canadian farmers looking to reduce their emissions through manure treatment, such as anaerobic digestion and capture, could soon capitalise on offset credits under a new federal policy.
Canadian farmers looking to reduce their emissions through manure treatment, such as anaerobic digestion and capture, could soon capitalise on offset credits under a new federal policy.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.