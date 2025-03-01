Washington lawmakers seek to solidify farm fuel exemption requirements under CCA
Published 02:54 on March 1, 2025 / Last updated at 02:54 on March 1, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
A bipartisan group of Washington legislators this month introduced a bill to direct the state’s Department of Energy (ECY) to establish reporting requirements for the sale of exempt fuels used for agricultural purposes under the Climate Commitment Act (CCA).
A bipartisan group of Washington legislators this month introduced a bill to direct the state’s Department of Energy (ECY) to establish reporting requirements for the sale of exempt fuels used for agricultural purposes under the Climate Commitment Act (CCA).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.