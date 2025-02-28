Americas > Embattled project developer C-Quest Capital files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy

Published 23:57 on February 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:57 on February 28, 2025  / /  Americas, Bavardage, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

Embattled carbon project developer C-Quest Capital and its affiliated entities this week filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in a Delaware court, citing financial distress and insufficient capital to sustain operations.
Embattled carbon project developer C-Quest Capital and its affiliated entities this week filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in a Delaware court, citing financial distress and insufficient capital to sustain operations.


