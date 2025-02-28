WCI Markets: ETS extension optimism fuels CCAs higher, WCA programme tweaks spur a rally

Published 02:59 on February 28, 2025

Optimism from the start of discussions to extend cap-and-trade post 2030 supported California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices higher after a sub-$30 auction result mid-week, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) reversed higher as lawmakers deliberated programme modifications.