WCI Markets: ETS extension optimism fuels CCAs higher, WCA programme tweaks spur a rally
Published 02:59 on February 28, 2025 / Last updated at 02:59 on February 28, 2025 / Joan Pinto, Bijeta Lamichhane and Chris Ward / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US
Optimism from the start of discussions to extend cap-and-trade post 2030 supported California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices higher after a sub-$30 auction result mid-week, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) reversed higher as lawmakers deliberated programme modifications.
