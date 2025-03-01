ANALYSIS: Trump’s tariffs threaten US-Canada energy ties

Published 00:24 on March 1, 2025 / Last updated at 00:24 on March 1, 2025 / Graham Gibson and Sarah Sobanski / Americas, Canada, US

Impending tariffs by President Donald Trump threaten to clamp the nation’s arterial energy relationship with Canada, potentially plunging the US’s closely tied Northeast energy markets into uncertainty and leaving the northern neighbour to calibrate its response.