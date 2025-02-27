Africa > Apple faces class action lawsuit over use of “ineffective and redundant” carbon offsets

Apple faces class action lawsuit over use of “ineffective and redundant” carbon offsets

Published 17:47 on February 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:47 on February 27, 2025  / /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

Tech giant Apple has been threatened with class action lawsuit in the US over allegations that it misled consumers by marketing its smartwatch as carbon neutral through the use of “ineffective and redundant” offsets.
Tech giant Apple has been threatened with class action lawsuit in the US over allegations that it misled consumers by marketing its smartwatch as carbon neutral through the use of “ineffective and redundant” offsets.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.