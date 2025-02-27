Apple faces class action lawsuit over use of “ineffective and redundant” carbon offsets
Published 17:47 on February 27, 2025 / Last updated at 17:47 on February 27, 2025 / Mike Szabo / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
Tech giant Apple has been threatened with class action lawsuit in the US over allegations that it misled consumers by marketing its smartwatch as carbon neutral through the use of “ineffective and redundant” offsets.
Tech giant Apple has been threatened with class action lawsuit in the US over allegations that it misled consumers by marketing its smartwatch as carbon neutral through the use of “ineffective and redundant” offsets.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.