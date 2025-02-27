Americas > Canadian govt seeks CDR industry feedback as it prepares C$10 mln credit procurement programme

Canadian govt seeks CDR industry feedback as it prepares C$10 mln credit procurement programme

Published 00:09 on February 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:09 on February 27, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada, Nature-based, Voluntary

The Canadian government has launched a request for information (RFI) to assess industry interest and capacity in supplying CO2 removal (CDR) offset credits, as part of its strategy to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.
The Canadian government has launched a request for information (RFI) to assess industry interest and capacity in supplying CO2 removal (CDR) offset credits, as part of its strategy to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.