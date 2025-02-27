Canadian govt seeks CDR industry feedback as it prepares C$10 mln credit procurement programme
Published 00:09 on February 27, 2025 / Last updated at 00:09 on February 27, 2025 / Mike Szabo / Americas, Canada, Nature-based, Voluntary
The Canadian government has launched a request for information (RFI) to assess industry interest and capacity in supplying CO2 removal (CDR) offset credits, as part of its strategy to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.
