Americas > US forest carbon project developer announces $2.2 mln in IFM credit deals

US forest carbon project developer announces $2.2 mln in IFM credit deals

Published 14:07 on February 26, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:07 on February 26, 2025  /  Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

A US-headquartered developer of nature-based carbon removal projects has completed the first issuance and sale of improved forest management (IFM) credits, in a series of deals valued at $2.2 million.
A US-headquartered developer of nature-based carbon removal projects has completed the first issuance and sale of improved forest management (IFM) credits, in a series of deals valued at $2.2 million.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.