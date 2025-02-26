EU Commission seeks to postpone climate reporting and due diligence rules
Published 14:27 on February 26, 2025 / Last updated at 14:27 on February 26, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA
The European Commission wants to fast-track a proposal to delay two corporate reporting policies aimed at boosting environmental and climate transparency and accountability in the private sector, it announced on Wednesday as part of the Omnibus regulation.
The European Commission wants to fast-track a proposal to delay two corporate reporting policies aimed at boosting environmental and climate transparency and accountability in the private sector, it announced on Wednesday as part of the Omnibus regulation.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.