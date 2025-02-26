Carbon Taxes > EU Commission seeks to postpone climate reporting and due diligence rules

EU Commission seeks to postpone climate reporting and due diligence rules

Published 14:27 on February 26, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:27 on February 26, 2025  / /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA

The European Commission wants to fast-track a proposal to delay two corporate reporting policies aimed at boosting environmental and climate transparency and accountability in the private sector, it announced on Wednesday as part of the Omnibus regulation.
