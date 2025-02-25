Africa > “We’re adjusting the speed a bit”: Oil majors say they’re sticking to net zero course

“We’re adjusting the speed a bit”: Oil majors say they’re sticking to net zero course

Published 15:31 on February 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:31 on February 25, 2025  / /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Voluntary

The oil and gas industry is sticking to its promises of decarbonisation, but having to adjust its pathway as it runs into complications ranging from high costs of renewables, access to projects and grids, to the slow development of carbon capture, executives said on Tuesday.
