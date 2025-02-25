Woodside doubles volume of carbon credits retired in 2024
Published 04:27 on February 25, 2025 / Last updated at 05:35 on February 25, 2025 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
Australian oil and gas company Woodside Energy roughly doubled the volume of carbon credits it retired in 2024 compared to the year before, according to its annual report released Tuesday, as critics accuse it of ignoring shareholder concerns about its climate strategy.
