Washington state Republicans motion for less stringent clean truck rules

Published 01:48 on February 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:48 on February 25, 2025  / /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

Over a dozen Washington Republican senators have sponsored a bill that aims to prevent the state from adopting California’s Advanced Clean Trucks regulation, in favour of federal EPA standards.
