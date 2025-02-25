Americas > RGGI Market: Easing winter demand, pre-auction positioning pushes RGAs sub-$22

Published 00:52 on February 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:52 on February 25, 2025  / /  Americas, US

RGGI allowance (RGA) prices sold off over the week with the benchmark once again sliding below $22 on Monday as near-term winter weather forecasts normalised and traders positioned ahead of the upcoming first quarterly permit sale next month.
