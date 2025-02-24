Carbon Taxes > Ukraine approves roadmap for national ETS

Ukraine approves roadmap for national ETS

Published 14:42 on February 24, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:42 on February 24, 2025  / /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS

Ukraine has approved a roadmap for setting up a national emissions trading system (ETS) – although it would not become fully operational until the country's war-torn economy has recovered, the environment minister has announced.
Ukraine has approved a roadmap for setting up a national emissions trading system (ETS) – although it would not become fully operational until the country's war-torn economy has recovered, the environment minister has announced.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.