BRIEFING: EU’s clean industry push lacks ‘game-changer’ on energy, critics say

The European Commission’s upcoming Clean Industrial Deal initiative, due on Wednesday, lacks “game-changing” measures to reduce energy prices, such as a reform of the marginal pricing system for electricity, say EU steelmakers and trade unions.
