BRIEFING: EU’s clean industry push lacks ‘game-changer’ on energy, critics say
Published 13:09 on February 24, 2025 / Last updated at 13:09 on February 24, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
The European Commission’s upcoming Clean Industrial Deal initiative, due on Wednesday, lacks “game-changing” measures to reduce energy prices, such as a reform of the marginal pricing system for electricity, say EU steelmakers and trade unions.
The European Commission’s upcoming Clean Industrial Deal initiative, due on Wednesday, lacks “game-changing” measures to reduce energy prices, such as a reform of the marginal pricing system for electricity, say EU steelmakers and trade unions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.