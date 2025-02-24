Euro Markets: EUAs stage gas-inspired afternoon rally as close correlation remains main driver

Published 17:08 on February 24, 2025 / Last updated at 17:19 on February 24, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices clawed back almost all of the morning's losses of 2.4% on Monday afternoon, after an early boost from Germany's general election result was quickly wiped out as EUAs resumed their close formation flying with natural gas, with TTF prices also rallying to recover heavy losses to end the day only marginally lower.