Euro Markets: EUAs stage gas-inspired afternoon rally as close correlation remains main driver
Published 17:08 on February 24, 2025 / Last updated at 17:19 on February 24, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices clawed back almost all of the morning's losses of 2.4% on Monday afternoon, after an early boost from Germany's general election result was quickly wiped out as EUAs resumed their close formation flying with natural gas, with TTF prices also rallying to recover heavy losses to end the day only marginally lower.
European carbon prices clawed back almost all of the morning's losses of 2.4% on Monday afternoon, after an early boost from Germany's general election result was quickly wiped out as EUAs resumed their close formation flying with natural gas, with TTF prices also rallying to recover heavy losses to end the day only marginally lower.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.