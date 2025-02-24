Asia Pacific > UNEP to support Pakistan Article 6 pilot project

UNEP to support Pakistan Article 6 pilot project

Published 05:35 on February 24, 2025  /  Last updated at 05:35 on February 24, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) will provide technical assistance to Pakistan for a methane offsetting project in Punjab province that will help the country earn carbon credits under Article 6.
The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) will provide technical assistance to Pakistan for a methane offsetting project in Punjab province that will help the country earn carbon credits under Article 6.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.