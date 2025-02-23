EMEA > UPDATE – More pragmatic, market-led approach to climate action seen after Germany’s Merz, conservatives win election

UPDATE – More pragmatic, market-led approach to climate action seen after Germany’s Merz, conservatives win election

Published 22:39 on February 23, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:01 on February 23, 2025  / /  EMEA

A more pragmatic, market-led approach to climate action is expected in Germany - and the EU - after Friedrich Merz and the centre-right CDU/CSU appeared to win the federal election on Sunday.
A more pragmatic, market-led approach to climate action is expected in Germany - and the EU - after Friedrich Merz and the centre-right CDU/CSU appeared to win the federal election on Sunday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.