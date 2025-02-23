Americas > California lawmaker moves to extend state’s cap-and-trade scheme beyond 2030

California lawmaker moves to extend state’s cap-and-trade scheme beyond 2030

Published 00:50 on February 23, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:50 on February 23, 2025  / /  Americas, US

A California legislator has formalised intent to reauthorise the state’s cap-and-trade programme ahead of the Friday deadline for 2025 bill introductions.
A California legislator has formalised intent to reauthorise the state’s cap-and-trade programme ahead of the Friday deadline for 2025 bill introductions.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.