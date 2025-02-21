Ahead of German elections, government faces scrutiny over coal phaseout as EUA cancellations lag
Published 03:49 on February 21, 2025 / Last updated at 03:49 on February 21, 2025 / Mike Szabo / EMEA, EU ETS
Germany has been unable to cancel EU carbon allowances against its coal plant closures after the European Commission rejected the government's calculation method, according to an official response from the German government to a parliamentary inquiry.
