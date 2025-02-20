Americas > California utilities regulator publishes recommendations for lowering power costs via WCI funds

California utilities regulator publishes recommendations for lowering power costs via WCI funds

Published 22:31 on February 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 22:43 on February 20, 2025

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) published Tuesday suggestions for lowering power costs by adjusting the distribution of credits funded through the state’s ETS to certain residents and businesses.
