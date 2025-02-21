WCI Markets: LCFS continues to stir CCA pot post auction

Published 04:43 on February 21, 2025

After hours complications from stalled regulatory updates of the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) continued to whiplash California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices into and post the first quarterly permit sale mid-week, while lawmakers introduced amendments to Washington’s ETS, stirring debate on the programme’s emissions targets and impacts on affordability.