Americas > WCI Markets: LCFS continues to stir CCA pot post auction

WCI Markets: LCFS continues to stir CCA pot post auction

Published 04:43 on February 21, 2025  /  Last updated at 04:52 on February 21, 2025  / , and /  Americas, Canada, US

After hours complications from stalled regulatory updates of the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) continued to whiplash California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices into and post the first quarterly permit sale mid-week, while lawmakers introduced amendments to Washington’s ETS, stirring debate on the programme’s emissions targets and impacts on affordability.
After hours complications from stalled regulatory updates of the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) continued to whiplash California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices into and post the first quarterly permit sale mid-week, while lawmakers introduced amendments to Washington’s ETS, stirring debate on the programme’s emissions targets and impacts on affordability.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.