EMEA > Free UK carbon permit allocations drop 14% in 2025

Free UK carbon permit allocations drop 14% in 2025

Published 18:30 on February 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 18:30 on February 20, 2025  / /  EMEA, UK ETS

The UK government has published an updated list of free carbon permit handouts by installation covered by the country's ETS for the period 2021-25, with allocations for the current year now 14% lower than the 2024 total.
The UK government has published an updated list of free carbon permit handouts by installation covered by the country's ETS for the period 2021-25, with allocations for the current year now 14% lower than the 2024 total.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.