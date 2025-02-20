Carbon Taxes > Turkiye’s government submits climate bill establishing ETS to parliament

Turkiye’s government submits climate bill establishing ETS to parliament

Published 16:16 on February 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:16 on February 20, 2025  / /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS

Turkiye's ruling party has submitted a long-awaited climate change-related bill that foresees the creation of a carbon market board and an emissions trading system to the Parliament on Thursday.
Turkiye's ruling party has submitted a long-awaited climate change-related bill that foresees the creation of a carbon market board and an emissions trading system to the Parliament on Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.