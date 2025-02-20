EMEA > Big EU companies favour shareholder payouts over green transition -report

Big EU companies favour shareholder payouts over green transition -report

Published 16:40 on February 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:40 on February 20, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

Major European companies in key energy transition sectors are funnelling the bulk of their profits into shareholder payouts, instead of investing in making their businesses fit for the low-carbon transition, according to a report on Thursday.
