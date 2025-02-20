Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 13:17 on February 20, 2025 / Last updated at 13:17 on February 20, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices broke free of their strong correlation to natural gas prices in Thursday morning, sinking to a six-week low even as TTF recovered slightly from a sharply weaker opening, leaving EUAs starting to explore a strong technical support area, while the UK market plummeted by as much as 9.2% amid sustained selling.
