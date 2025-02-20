BRIEFING: EU climate advisors back integration of carbon removals into ETS
Published 23:01 on February 20, 2025 / Last updated at 10:48 on February 20, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
Integrating permanent removals into the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) would allow projects to generate credits and pave the way for net-negative emissions after 2050, provided strict conditions are met, the European Scientific Advisory Board on Climate Change (EASBCC) said on Friday.
