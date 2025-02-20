Major Japanese bank partners with GenZero to fund coal plant closures in Asia
Published 07:40 on February 20, 2025 / Last updated at 07:40 on February 20, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Japan, Other APAC, Voluntary
A Japanese bank on Thursday partnered with GenZero, a subsidiary of Singaporean government-owned investment firm Temasek, to develop transition credits for accelerating early retirement of coal-fired power plants in Asia.
