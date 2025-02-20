Australia announces A$1-bln green iron fund

Published 05:51 on February 20, 2025 / Last updated at 05:51 on February 20, 2025 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia

Australia’s Labor government has announced A$1 billion ($634 million) to develop green iron in the country, with up to half of that going to save South Australia’s Whyalla Steelworks, which was put into administration this week after its billionaire backer failed to make repayments to the state government.