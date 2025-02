Australia announces A$1-bln green iron fund

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

Australia’s Labor government has announced A$1 billion ($634 million) to develop green iron in the country, with up to half of that going to save South Australia’s Whyalla Steelworks, which was put into administration this week after its billionaire backer failed to make repayments to the state government.