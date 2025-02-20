Asia Pacific > Rio to limit carbon credits use to 10% of its 2030 emissions target, rules out SMCs, climate report says

Rio to limit carbon credits use to 10% of its 2030 emissions target, rules out SMCs, climate report says

Published 02:03 on February 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 02:03 on February 20, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

Miner Rio Tinto will now use carbon credits to meet some 10% of its 2030 climate targets, and will rule out using Safeguard Mechanism Credits (SMCs) to meet its Australian compliance obligations. 
Miner Rio Tinto will now use carbon credits to meet some 10% of its 2030 climate targets, and will rule out using Safeguard Mechanism Credits (SMCs) to meet its Australian compliance obligations. 


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.