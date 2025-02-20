North American Clean Fuels Markets: LCFS credit prices plummet amid regulatory disapproval

Published 03:10 on February 20, 2025 / Last updated at 03:10 on February 20, 2025 / Iulia Gheorghiu and Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit prices plunged on Wednesday after regulator ARB announced that the state administrator had rejected programme updates, casting uncertainty over the implementation timeline of changes.