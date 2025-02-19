LEAK: EU bets on renewables to lower energy prices, state aid to decarbonise industry
Published 18:10 on February 19, 2025 / Last updated at 18:10 on February 19, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi and Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
The EU plans to further accelerate the deployment of renewables to lower energy prices for energy-intensive industries and households, with new state aid measures to support investments in clean technologies, according to draft European Commission proposals due to be unveiled on Feb. 26.
