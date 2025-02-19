EMEA > Biomethane producer taps registry for BECCS credit certification

Published 14:44 on February 19, 2025

A European biomethane producer has selected a carbon crediting platform to certify its carbon removal (CDR) credits for its bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) projects, the companies announced on Wednesday.
