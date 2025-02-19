Asia Pacific > Cost barrier slows green shift of Indonesia’s manufacturing – study

Published 13:47 on February 19, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:47 on February 19, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC

A shortage of green financing is curtailing Indonesia’s plan to decarbonise its manufacturing sector, which accounts for 28% of the country’s total emissions, according to research published Wednesday.
