EU new vision for agriculture signals cautious approach to carbon farming

Published 18:09 on February 19, 2025  /  Last updated at 18:09 on February 19, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, Nature-based

Brussels is taking a measured stance on carbon farming, preferring to build on existing voluntary initiatives rather than impose a complex new system of capturing carbon on the EU's 9 million farms, EU Agriculture Commissioner Christophe Hansen told Carbon Pulse on Wednesday.
