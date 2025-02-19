EU new vision for agriculture signals cautious approach to carbon farming
Published 18:09 on February 19, 2025 / Last updated at 18:09 on February 19, 2025 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS, Nature-based
Brussels is taking a measured stance on carbon farming, preferring to build on existing voluntary initiatives rather than impose a complex new system of capturing carbon on the EU's 9 million farms, EU Agriculture Commissioner Christophe Hansen told Carbon Pulse on Wednesday.
