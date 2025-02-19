Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:15 on February 19, 2025

European carbon prices extended their decline in Wednesday morning, falling for the sixth time in seven days and reaching a five-week low, even as Europe's benchmark natural gas market posted a modest rally, and after weekly positioning data showed investment funds cut their net long positions for the first time in eight weeks as of Feb. 14.