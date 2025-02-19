EMEA > HSBC delays climate target to avoid relying on offsets

HSBC delays climate target to avoid relying on offsets

Published 09:19 on February 19, 2025  /  Last updated at 09:19 on February 19, 2025  / /  EMEA, Voluntary

HSBC has delayed its target to achieve net zero emissions across its operations, business travel, and supply chain to 2050, the bank said on Wednesday, pushing back its original 2030 deadline by two decades.
